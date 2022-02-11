No Olympic medal as Shaun White takes flight for final time

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Shaun White’s brilliant and transcendent Olympic career is over. It ended with a fall on his final run down the halfpipe, a heartfelt ovation from the crowd and then a tearful farewell to a sport he helped define. A few mountains away, Mikaela Shiffrin finally made it all the way down the Alpine ski hill. She finished ninth in super-G and then expressed relief. There were no medals for two of the biggest American stars at the Beijing Olympics on Friday and different emotions. White said he wasn’t sad but still cried a few times after his final run.