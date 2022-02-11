No. 25 Xavier snaps 2-game skid, beats No. 24 UConn 74-68

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jack Nunge had 22 points and nine rebounds, and No. 25 Xavier snapped a two-game losing streak with a 74-68 victory over No. 24 Connecticut. Zach Freemantle scored all 12 of his points in the second half and Nate Johnson added 12 points for Xavier. R.J. Cole scored 22 points to lead UConn. Tyrese Martin added 18 points for the Huskies. Adama Sanogo scored 11 points in 25 minutes for UConn due to foul trouble.