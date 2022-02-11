New Bears coach Eberflus finalizes staff, adds 3 assistants

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — New Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus has finalized his staff by hiring three more assistants. The Bears added former NFL linebacker Carlos Polk as assistant special teams coach , assistant defensive line coach Justin Hinds and coaching assistant Kevin Koch. Polk had a similar job with Jacksonville this past season. He has 11 years of NFL coaching experience and 12 overall. A linebacker, Polk played seven seasons total between San Diego and Dallas after starring at Nebraska. Hinds was defensive coordinator at Western Carolina in 2021 after spending the previous two years as Central Michigan’s defensive line coach. Koch spent the past five seasons at Northwestern as a defensive graduate assistant and then a defensive quality control analyst.