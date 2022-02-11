Nathan Chen not sure what’s next after figure skating gold

By SALLY HO

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. figuring skating gold medalist Nathan Chen says he’s looking forward to going back to school and is undecided about what’s next for him in the sport. The 22-year-old has been on leave since the fall of 2020 from Yale University, where he’s majoring in statistics and data science. He opted to pause his education and focus on skating when the pandemic began. Chen says the near-perfect “Rocketman” program that capped his historic run at the Winter Games didn’t feel real until he got his medal.