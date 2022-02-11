‘High-flying’ Mané back for Liverpool after Senegal title

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Sadio Mané has returned to Liverpool after celebrating Senegal’s title in the African Cup of Nations and is set to be in contention for the Premier League match at Burnley on Sunday. Mané led Senegal to its first African Cup championship by converting the decisive penalty in a shootout win over Egypt and Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah in the final. The Teranga Lions were feted with a parade and a presidential ceremony in Dakar. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says the forward will “still be high-flying, but physically we have to see, how intense it was for him the last few days.”