Finland’s Niskanen wins gold in Olympic classic ski 15K race

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Iivo Niskanen of Finland has won gold in the 15-kilometer cross country race at the Beijing Olympics. Niskanen crossed the line and collapsed, spread eagle, with a time of 37 minutes, 54.8 seconds. It was his third Olympic gold. He won the 50-kilometer classic race in Pyeongchang and the classic team sprint at the 2014 Sochi Games. Alexander Bolshunov of Russia won silver 23.2 seconds back, while Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway secured the bronze 37.5 seconds behind the Finn. Both Bolshunov and Klaebo have won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics — Bolshunov in the skiathlon and Klaebo in the sprint.