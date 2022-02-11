Dutch treat: Schulting defends Olympic short track gold

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands successfully defended her title in 1,000-meter short track speedskating. She set the world and Olympic records of 1 minute, 26.514 seconds in the quarterfinals. She wasn’t as fast in the final, finishing in 1:28.391. Choi Minjeong of South Korea took silver. Hanne Desmet of Belgium earned bronze for her country’s first medal in short track. Arianna Fontana of Italy was penalized for a lane change that caused contact with American Kristen Santos. Both skaters went down and slid on their sides into the padding. Schulting earlier won a silver medal behind Fontana in the 500.