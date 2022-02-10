Syracuse C Jesse Edwards breaks left wrist, out for season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse center Jesse Edwards has a fractured left wrist and will miss the remainder of the season, the university announced. Edwards, who has had a breakout junior season for the Orange, apparently suffered the injury in Tuesday night’s win at Boston College but wasn’t aware of the seriousness. But late in the game, the 6-foot-11 Edwards attempted to block a shot by Jaeden Zackery and they collided, with Edwards tumbling facedown on the baseline. Edwards, a native of the Netherlands, was averaging 12 points and 6.5 rebounds. His 67 blocks rank second in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 12th nationally.