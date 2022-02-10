Skier earns Israel’s best Winter Olympic finish in 6th place

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Israeli skier Barnabas Szollos finished sixth in the Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics for the country’s best individual performance at the Winter Games. Szollos was born in Hungary and raised in Austria but gained Israeli citizenship through his father. His dad used to coach the national team and his sister Noa is also competing in Beijing. He’s only been to Israel twice and does not understand Hebrew.