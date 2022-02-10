Shiffrin seeks Olympic reset; enters super-G after training

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. ski team says Mikaela Shiffrin will enter the super-G at the Beijing Games. She has never raced that event at an Olympics but she did win it at the 2019 world championships. Shiffrin took a pair of trips about a half-hour apart down the competition hill during an official training session Thursday for the super-G. That race will be held Friday. Shiffrin is hoping for a “reset” after early mistakes eliminated her from the slalom and giant slalom. Those are her two best races. She has won a gold medal in each at past Olympics.