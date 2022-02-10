Mohamed, Battle carry Montana St. over Portland St. 77-74

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Abdul Mohamed had 16 points to lead five Montana State players in double figures as the Bobcats extended their win streak to 10 games, edging past Portland State 77-74. Portland State’s Damion Squire made a jumper to tie it at 74 with 46 seconds left. RaeQuan Battle answered on the next possession for the Bobcats. Khalid Thomas missed a layup on the Vikings’ final possession with three seconds remaining. Ezekiel Alley had 18 points for the Vikings (8-14, 6-8 Big Sky Conference), whose four-game win streak was snapped.