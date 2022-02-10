Jota scores twice to give Liverpool 2-0 win over Leicester

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool forward Diogo Jota scored twice to reach the 100-goal mark for his club career and give Liverpool a 2-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League. Jota has now scored in 18 different Premier League games for Liverpool, of which it has won 15 and drawn three, and he is proving an integral part of the club’s challenge on four fronts. His first on Thursday took him into three figures for his career, the second late on was his eighth against Leicester. Mohamed Salah made his return after losing the African Cup of Nations final with Egypt and came off the bench to a loud ovation.