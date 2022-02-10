Harmon helps Oregon pick up fourth straight win, 68-60

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — De’Vion Harmon had a season-high 21 points, Will Richardson scored all 12 of his in the final 10 minutes and Oregon defeated Stanford 68-60 for the Ducks’ fourth straight win. Harmon was 8-of-15 shooting with three 3-pointers. Richardson was only 3 of 14 from the field, including 1 of 8 from the arc, but came on late to help the Ducks hold off the Cardinal. N’Faly Dante also scored 12 points with seven rebounds. Maxime Raynaud and Michael O’Connell scored 11 points each and Harrison Ingram and Brandon Angel had 10 apiece with Angel grabbing 10 rebounds for Stanford.