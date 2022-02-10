Dallas trades veteran Hollingshead to LA for Farfan

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas has traded veteran defender Ryan Hollingshead to Los Angeles FC for left back Marco Farfan. Hollingshead played in 193 regular-season matches and 11 playoff games since joining Dallas in 2014. The 30-year-old defender played collegiately at UCLA, where he had 16 goals and 21 assists in 81 appearances and was the Pac-12 player of the year in 2012. Farfan joins Dallas after one season with LA, where he appeared in 29 matches. The 23-year-old back started his professional career with the Portland Timbers after signing as the club’s first homegrown player in October 2016.