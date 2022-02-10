Coyotes to use Arizona State’s new hockey arena for 3 years

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes will use Arizona State’s new on-campus hockey arena for at least the next three years while the team looks for a permanent home. Arizona State’s arena will hold about 5,000 fans, easily making it the NHL’s smallest home venue. The Coyotes will begin there next season and the deal has an option for the 2025-26 season. The city of Glendale announced last year it would not renew the annual lease agreement at Gila River Arena for the 2021-22 season. The team has submitted a bid for a tract of land in Tempe in what could be a step toward a permanent home.