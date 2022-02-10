Costa Rica at 100% capacity for qualifiers vs. Canada, US

By The Associated Press

Costa Rica’s Estadio Nacional in San Jose will have 100% of its 35,000-seat capacity available to fans for its closing two home qualifiers next month against Canada and the United States. Costa Rica hosts Canada on March 24, plays at El Salvador three days later and closes at home against the U.S. on March 30. Canada leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 25 points. The United States is second with 21, ahead of Mexico on goal difference. Panama is fourth with 17 points, followed by Costa Rica with 16 and El Salvador with nine.