Chen, Kim soar to Olympic gold medals on best day for US

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Nathan Chen soared effortlessly and nearly perfectly five times during his “Rocketman” performance. He was an Olympic gold medalist when his skates touched down for the final time in a historic arena in Beijing. Chloe Kim nailed all five jumps on her first run through the halfpipe up at Genting Snow Park. That was enough for her to easily defend her Olympic title. It was the United States’ best day yet at the Beijing Games. The Americans increase their total to four gold medals and 10 overall. Chen put behind him the immense disappointment from four years ago.