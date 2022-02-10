Burrell has 21, No. 13 Lady Vols dominate third, top Mizzou

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Horston had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Alexus Dye had all 11 of her points in the pivotal third quarter and No. 13 Tennessee ended a two-game skid with a 76-62 win over Missouri. Leading 32-27 at the half, the Lady Vols outscored the Tigers 26-6 in the third quarter by making 9 of 16 shots and holding Mizzou to 3 of 18. Dye had seven of her points in a 15-0 run as Missouri went scoreless for 6:49. Before Lauren Hansen ended the Tigers’ 0 for 11 stretch with a layup at the 2:32 mark, Tennessee led 50-29. Hansen scored 22 points for the Tigers.