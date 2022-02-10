AP sources: Nets send Harden to 76ers for Simmons

By DAN GELSTON and BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have traded Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden as part of a multiplayer deal. The trade was confirmed by multiple people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Simmons has yet to play this season for the 76ers after an offseason trade demand. Harden could become a free agent at the end of the season.