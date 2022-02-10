Alpine combined, original Olympic ski event, could be gone

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The Alpine combined was the only event held when ski racing made its Olympic debut in 1936. And now there are those who think it is about to get dropped from the Winter Games. There were signs Thursday that the combined could be on its way out. There were only 27 participants. That is less than half as many as the 65 at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. There were no American men at all in an event won by Bode Miller in 2010 and Ted Ligety in 2006. The combined is not being held even once during the current World Cup season.