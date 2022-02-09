Yale trans swimmer wants to see more inclusion in sports

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

Iszac Henig didn’t know Lia Thomas when he reached out to her in October. Thomas had been making headlines as a transgender woman swimming for Penn. Henig just wanted to let her know she had the support of another swimmer who has some idea of what she was going through. Henig also is transgender, swimming for Yale’s women’s team while transitioning to male. He competes in some of the same events as Thomas, who is transitioning to female. Henig won a head-to-head race between the two in January. They are scheduled to face off again next week at the Ivy League championships.