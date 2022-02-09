Xherdan Shaqiri joins MLS club Chicago Fire from Lyon

LYON, France (AP) — French club Lyon has sold attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri to Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire for seven million euros ($8 million). The 30-year-old Switzerland international joined Lyon in the offseason after three seasons with Liverpool but is leaving after just 16 appearances. He scored two goals and provided three assists but Lyon said it was over-loaded with attacking midfielders and coach Peter Bosz approved Shaqiri’s request to leave. Lyon made a small profit after signing Shaqiri for 6 million euros ($6.9 million).