With NBA trade deadline looming, Nets, Lakers weigh options

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — With the NBA trade deadline looming, it’s decision time for teams around the league. That includes the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers. The two expected NBA Finals contenders find themselves potentially headed for the play-in round. They must decide before Thursday’s deadline to stand pat with the belief that all they need to save them is the rosters they already have, or make a move. With the Lakers and Nets struggling, other teams may be thinking the time to make a run is now. Even if big-name players like James Harden and Russell Westbrook aren’t dealt, there could still be reliable players on the move.