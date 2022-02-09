Top-seeded Ruud advances to Argentina Open quarterfinals

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Casper Ruud of Norway defeated Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena 7-6 (2), 6-2 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open. The top seed of the clay court tournament and the 8th-best ranked tennis player in the circuit will face local favorite Federico Coria, who earlier beat fifth seed Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Also, Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco beat Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro to reach the last eight in Buenos Aires.