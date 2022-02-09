SEC’s leading scorer JD Notae showing off well-rounded game

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

JD Notae was the best player inside Arkansas’ Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday night. He was even better than both of Auburn’s potential lottery picks. The Arkansas point guard finished with 28 points, five rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals as the Razorbacks stunned the top-ranked Tigers 80-76. Notae outshined projected No. 1 NBA pick Jabari Smith and dominant big man Walker Kessler. It was a performance that should help him land an invite to an NBA training camp this summer. The fifth-year senior is now the league’s leading scorer at 19.1 points a game and tops the conference with 2.4 steals a game.