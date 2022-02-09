Rapids winger Galván has knee surgery, to miss MLS season

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Rapids winger Braian Galván will miss the entire Major League Soccer season following surgery to repair a torn right ACL. The 21-year-old Argentine also had damage repaired to his medial and lateral meniscus. Rehabilitation is expected to last nine months. Galván joined the Rapids midway through the 2020 season on a free transfer from Argentina’s Atlético Colón. He has three goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, including two goals in 25 league matches last year.