BURLINGTON, Vt. — Justin Mazzulla had 13 points to lead five Vermont players in double figures as the Catamounts stretched their winning streak to 13 games, easily defeating Binghamton 82-51. Ben Shungu and Ryan Davis added 11 points apiece for the Catamounts on Wednesday night. Isaiah Powell and Nick Fiorillo chipped in 10 points each. Jacob Falko led the Bearcats with 14 points.