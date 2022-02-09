Man City stays serene in title charge on wild night in EPL

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

The quickest goal of the season, a six-goal thriller featuring a sprinkle of Brazilian magic and a stunning late comeback. It was a wild night of action in the Premier League except at Manchester City, whose march to the defense of its title couldn’t be more serene. City never lost control in a routine 2-0 win over Brentford that saw the champions open up a 12-point lead in the title race. Control was what Tottenham lacked in conceding two late goals in a chaotic 3-2 loss at home to Southampton. It was even more end-to-end in the 3-3 draw between Aston Villa and Leeds in which Philippe Coutinho took center stage.