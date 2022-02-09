Mahrez scores again, City beats Brentford for 12-point lead

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Riyad Mahrez scored for the seventh straight game for Manchester City in its 2-0 win over Brentford that moved the Premier League champions into a 12-point lead. Kevin De Bruyne also netted for the fourth home game in succession in the league as City extended its unbeaten run to 14 matches in a title defense that is on course to finish in a sixth championship in 11 seasons. Second-place Liverpool does though have two games in hand on City and plays at home to Leicester on Thursday.