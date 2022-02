PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons had 14 points to lead five Bradley players in double figures as the Braves beat Loyola Chicago 68-61. Mikey Howell and Zek Montgomery added 12 points apiece for the Braves on Wednesday night. Ville Tahvanainen and Terry Roberts chipped in 11 points each. Braden Norris led the Ramblers with 14 points.