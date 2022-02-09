Jones makes 7 3-pointers, Florida beats Georgia 72-63

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Myreon Jones made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points to help Florida beat Georgia 72-63 for its fourth straight victory. Florida led by 14 points with 7:52 remaining before Georgia went on a 14-3 run — highlighted by Aaron Cook’s two 3-pointers in two minutes — to pull within 64-61 with 2:56 left. After a timeout, Colin Castleton sank a jumper from the free-throw line to restore Florida’s two-possession lead and Georgia had two chances roll off the rim at the other end. Georgia turned it over and Tyree Appleby sealed it with a 3-pointer late in the possession for a 69-61 lead. Castleton had 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Florida.