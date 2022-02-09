Jim Riggleman hired to manage minor league Billings Mustangs

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Jim Riggleman has been hired as manager of the Billings Mustangs of the independent Pioneer League. The 69-year-old takes over from Joe Kruzel, who left to become a minor league coordinator with the Los Angeles Angels. Riggleman has a 726-904 record as manager for San Diego, the Chicago Cubs, Seattle, Washington and Cincinnati. He also managed the Reds’ Triple-A Louisville farm team and has been a coach for St. Louis, Cleveland, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle and Washington. Billings is scheduled to open its season on May 25 at the Missoula Paddleheads.