FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 18 points to lead six Florida Gulf Coast players in double figures as the Eagles romped past North Alabama 92-60. Kevin Samuel added 14 points for the Eagles on Wednesday night. Matt Halvorsen chipped in 12, Carlos Rosario scored 12 and Caleb Catto had 10. Daniel Ortiz led the Lions with 12 points.