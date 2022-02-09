BEIJING DIARY: Testing positive at the no-COVID Olympics

By JOHN LEICESTER

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — At the Beijing Olympics, the key to freedom is a number: 35. The number is a measure of how closely COVID-19 testing machines have to hone in on a sample before detecting virus particles. A reading below 35 triggers a positive, requiring quarantine in an isolation facility. By Day 5, there have been more than 1 million tests at the games, and 398 confirmed positives. They include an Associated Press journalist who has found himself on both sides of the red line, with some tests positive and others negative. Enforced isolation has made him question the wisdom of traveling to Beijing, but also led to a surprise meal that reaffirmed his faith in humanity.