Backlund, Markstrom lead Flames past Golden Knights, 6-0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists and Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots for his league-leading eighth shutout as the Calgary Flames beat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-0. Andrew Mangiapane had two goals, Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and an assist, and Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored to help Calgary win for the sixth time in seven games. The Flames moved one point behind Los Angeles and Anaheim for second place in the Pacific Division with Calgary holding four games in hand on the Kings and five on the Ducks. Markstrom, who got the 16th shutout of his career, improved to 18-10-5 this season. The Flames have won four straight at home. Robin Lehner had 27 saves for Vegas.