Snowboarding an Italian job for Vito at Beijing Olympics

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Snowboarder Louie Vito has represented the red, white and blue of Team USA for years. He’s switching to the green, white, and red of Italy for Beijing as he returns to the Olympic arena for the first time since taking fifth on the halfpipe at the 2010 Vancouver Games. More than medals it’s about honoring the heritage of his Italian grandparents. Vito was one of the top riders and a rival to Shaun White for a time. Vito also grabbed his fair share of the spotlight with his charismatic personality.