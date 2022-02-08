Sanogo, Martin lead No. 24 UConn over No. 18 Marquette

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 24 UConn to an 80-72 win over No. 18 Marquette. Tyrese Martin added 18 points and 15 boards for the Huskies (16-6, 7-4 Big East), who swept the season series with the Golden Eagles. It was Sanogo’s fifth double-double this season and Martin’s third. Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 18 points, while Greg Elliott and Justin Lewis each had 17 for Marquette (16-8, 8-5), which has dropped two out of its last three after winning seven straight.