Prosecutors won’t file charges against Dodgers pitcher Bauer

By BRIAN MELLEY and STEFANIE DAZIO
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors won’t charge Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for allegedly beating and sexually abusing a woman he met through social media. Prosecutors on Tuesday say they couldn’t prove allegations Bauer choked a San Diego woman into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex without her consent. Bauer was placed on paid leave July 2 under the players’ union and Major League Baseball’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after. Bauer could still face a potential suspension by MLB. Bauer vehemently denied the allegations in a video posted online and says the woman repeatedly consented to rough sex.

