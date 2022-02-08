Michael McLeod scores twice, Devils beat Canadiens 7-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Michael McLeod scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Montreal Canadiens 7-1 to snap a seven-game losing streak. The Devils (16-26-5) took an early lead and pulled away on goals from Dawson Mercer, Nico Hischier, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar in his first game back in Montreal (8-30-7). Brett Kulak had Montreal’s lone goal. Jon Gillies stopped 29 of 30 shots for the Devils. Montreal’s Cayden Primeau allowed seven goals on 34 shots as the Canadiens for the first time in 2022 played a complete game without pulling their starter in goal.