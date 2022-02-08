Kang takes over as the Washington Spirit’s controlling owner

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Michele Kang is the new controlling owner of the Washington Spirit, ending a lengthy battle over the team. Kang acquired the interests of co-owners Bill Lynch and Steve Baldwin to form a new ownership group, the National Women’s Soccer League team announced on Tuesday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Last fall Kang had offered to buy the team but was rebuffed. The NWSL Board of Governors helped pave the way for the deal last month.