Jenner’s last-minute goal lifts Blue Jackets past Caps 5-4

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Boone Jenner scored his 19th goal with 44.4 seconds remaining and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Washington Capitals 5-4. Jenner’s goal came less than two minutes after Washington’s Tom Wilson tied the game on a 6-on-5 chance. Patrik Laine scored twice. Trey Fix-Wolansky gave Columbus its first lead in his NHL debut and Adam Boqvist added a goal and an assist. Elvis Merzlikins made 29 stops for Columbus. Nic Dowd had a goal and an assist for the Capitals, who lost their second in a row and fourth in six games. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his 15th goal and Wilson had his 19th.