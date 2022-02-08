Illinois man fulfilling sports viewing dreams despite MD

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — About 10 years ago, Chad Vincent was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. He vowed not to allow the disease to limit his experiences. On Sunday, Vincent will attend the Super Bowl — one of many sporting events on his attendance resume. Vincent and his wife, Jen, are not only getting into SoFi Stadium, they will be sleeping there Saturday night. Vincent won the Courtyard by Marriott Super Bowl Sleepover contest, in which a Super Bowl stadium suite is transformed into a guest room. The couple will wake up on Super Bowl Sunday inside the home of the Rams and Chargers.