Asian players Lee, Padilla making case for NBA, WNBA looks

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Davidson junior forward Hyunjung Lee and Kayla Padilla of the Penn women’s basketball team are among the players of Asian descent excelling at the NCAA Division I level in the United States. Both are playing well enough to have legit shots of making it to the professional level. In another sign of the game’s impact around the globe, Lee is averaging 15.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Atlantic 10-leading Davidson Wildcats. They have won 18 of their last 19 games. Padilla leads the Ivy League in scoring at 19.7 points per game. The 5-foot-9 sophomore is shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.