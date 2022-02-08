Absent Tuchel will still influence Chelsea at Club World Cup

LONDON (AP) — A pre-match virtual team talk might not be the last time Chelsea’s players get instructions from absent manager Thomas Tuchel in their semifinal match at the Club World Cup on Wednesday. Tuchel tested positive for the coronavirus last week and was unable to fly to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday night with the squad. He will definitely miss the match against Asian champion Al Hilal but is hopeful of getting out for either the final or the third-place playoff. They both take place on Saturday. Tuchel’s assistants, Arno Michels and Zsolt Low, will lead the team against Al Hilal and will be in regular contact with Tuchel.