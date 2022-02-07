Wüst skates into history with another golden Olympic moment

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP National Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Ireen Wüst can’t really explain it. Something inside of her just changes when she gets to an Olympic Games. Her confidence soars. Her legs feel stronger. When she needs that little extra bit of speed, its always there. It happened again at the Beijing Olympics, at the age of 35, pushing the Dutch speedskating star into a class of her own. Wüst glided into the record books with a victory in the 1,500 meters. She becomes the first athlete _ woman or man, winter or summer _ to claim individual gold medals at five different Olympics.