US women tune up for Canada with 8-0 rout of Switzerland

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight scored two first-period goals, Alex Cavallini stopped 12 shots, and the United States routed Switzerland 6-0 at the Beijing Olympics in its final tune-up before facing arch-rival Canada. Kelly Pannek and Jesse Compher also scored twice for the Americans, who close Group A play against Canada on Tuesday. The U.S. improved to 3-0 and had 13 of 19 skaters earn at least a point. In the day’s other game, Le Mi scored the lone shootout goal to secure host China a 2-1 win over Japan. The Japanese earned a point to secure one of Group B’s three spots in the quarterfinals,