BEIJING (AP) — German skier Dominik Schwaiger has been taken away in a toboggan after falling during the men’s downhill at the Beijing Olympics. He was the second starter and his fall caused a delay in the race. Schwaiger lost control and fell on his back then slid down the mountain and grazed the safety nets. He was holding his left arm in apparent pain once he stopped. The race had been postponed from Sunday due to strong wind.