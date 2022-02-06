No. 6 Houston wins 12th straight, tops Cincinnati 80-58

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Fabian White Jr. scored 22 points, Jamal Shead had 17 points and No. 6 Houston won its 12th straight game by beating Cincinnati 80-58. Taze Moore scored 13 points and Reggie Chaney had 10 for Houston, which hasn’t lost since Dec. 2. David DeJulius scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half for the Bearcats, who dropped their fourth straight to Houston. Houston is now 20-2 and 9-0 in the American Athletic Conference.