West Ham, Chelsea come from behind to oust lowly opponents

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea and West Ham had to come from behind to oust lower-league opposition in the FA Cup to reach the fifth round. Only Declan Rice’s equalizer for West Ham in stoppage time forced the game at Kidderminster into extra time. Then to avoid a penalty shootout at the 6,000-capacity central England stadium, it took Jarrod Bowen scoring in stoppage time of extra time to recover a 2-1 victory against the team 113 places lower in the English league system. It was a struggle too in London for European champion Chelsea, eliminating third-tier Plymouth 2-1 in extra time at Stamford Bridge.