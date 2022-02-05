Washington, Tshiebwe push No. 5 Kentucky over Alabama 66-55

By BRETT HUDSON

Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — TyTy Washington scored 15 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 rebounds and No. 5 Kentucky won its fourth straight with a 66-55 victory over Alabama. Five players scored in double digits for Kentucky, including Tshiebwe. Alabama shot 28% from the field and 10% from 3-point range, the latter being the worst of in coach Nate Oats’ tenure. Charles Bediako scored 12 points and had eight rebounds.